Free community movie nights hosted in Blair County

Blair County Drug and Alcohol Partnerships is hosting their 7th annual outdoor amily movie series.

Movies will be shown at multiple locations throughout the county, including Lakemont Park, Canoe Creek, and Prospect Pool.

The Executive Director, Judy Rosser, said it was important for them to give families in the community an opportunity to spend time together, in a fun and safe environment.

“A lot of families can’t afford a movie, you know go out for a movie night. Whether it’s a drive in or it’s to a movie theater, the price is prohibited depending on how many kids you have and what you’re able to afford, so it provides that opportunity for them,” she said.

For more information about future movie nights, you can check out their website or Facebook page.