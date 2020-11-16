FREE COFFEE: Sheetz adjusts traditional offer amid COVID-19

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a world of COVID, Sheetz has announced their traditional free coffee on Christmas and New Year’s Eve/Day will now expand to a free cup a week for eight weeks.

Sheetz announced a new holiday coffee program to keep customers and employees safe this holiday season. To maintain social distancing as the pandemic continues, Sheetz will offer customers one free self-serve coffee every week during December and January.

Available at all of Sheetz’s 614 store locations across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio, the program will officially launch on Black Friday, November 27, 2020 and the free coffee offer will be uploaded to each MySheetz Card holder’s account each Friday in the months of December and January until January 22, 2021. Each coffee will be redeemable for one week after it is uploaded to the cardholder’s account.

Sheetz is committed to giving back to its customers across all the communities it serves, especially around the holiday season. The mission of this program is to spread holiday cheer while ensuring a safe and comfortable experience for all customers and employees that walk through Sheetz’s doors during the holidays. Statement from Sheetz

In previous years, Sheetz celebrated the holidays by offering customers a free cup of freshly brewed coffee on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. To eliminate large crowds and gatherings at its stores, Sheetz has implemented this special holiday coffee program.