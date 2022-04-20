CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new partnership with Centre County law enforcement looks to save you a ticket and keep you safe while on the road.

“Centre County is a very bike-friendly community,” said Ferguson Township Sergeant Ryan Hendrick. “Our role in law enforcement with bicycles is really just to help educate.”

It’s required by Pennsylvania law to have a head light emitting white light “visible from a distance of at least 500 feet to the front” and a red reflector tail light “visible at least 500 feet to the rear,” per Title 75.

To save folks a ticket, Ferguson and Patton Township Police Departments have teamed up with CentreBike to provide free bike lights to cyclists.

“It makes the bicyclist safer and allows the vehicle to see the bicyclist, so it’s really a win-win,” said Sergeant Hendrick. “We hope this will be a good program to hopefully prevent some accidents from occurring.”





The lights are funded through a grant with CentreBike.

Cyclists can also pick up a free bike light set by visiting the Ferguson or Patton Police Departments.