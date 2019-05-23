Free beauty shop at nursing home helps make residents feel their best

BELLEFONTE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of volunteers at Centre Crest Nursing Home in Bellefonte are making a big difference in the elderly community.



Multiple days a week, residents can get their hair done for free at the beauty shop.



“They can get colors, they can get perms, they can get cuts, they can get just a shampoo and set,” Betsy Boyer, board president of Centre Care, said. “That’s important to our ladies and men here.”



Volunteers with the Centre Crest Auxiliary come every week. They spend more than 200 hours a month making sure the community feels at home.



“It’s socialization for the residents,” Boyer told us. “It gives them that touch of their life before it had to change and they had to come here and be a resident.”



The beauty treatments are something residents look forward to week after week. After all, there’s just something about getting your hair done that leaves you feeling like a million bucks.



“Any woman knows how important it is to get your hair done,” Boyer said. “They go around that day and they are very proud of their new hairdo.”



Centre Crest will be opening a new location on Benner Pike in 2020. We’re told the beauty shop there is expected to be even bigger and better.