Free back-to-school haircuts, school supplies being offered this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Element Church and Making Waves Hair Salon are once again hoping to help families get ready to head back to school.

This coming Sunday, August 18, they’re teaming up to give kids ages 5-14 free back-to-school haircuts.

All appointments are taken right now, but the salon does have a wait list.

Mike Hammer, the lead pastor at Element Church, told us this is just one way to help local families prepare for the new school year.

“Anytime you start a new season of life you want to start off on the right foot,” Hammer said. “You have an opportunity to establish not just your place or your social role, but you get to establish your confidence and how you feel about yourself. That can set the tone for the year and we want our kids in the community to start off on the best possible foot that they can.”

In addition to haircuts, free school supplies will also be given out.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off items at Element Church on Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Altoona until noon on Sunday.