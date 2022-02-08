Free after-school tutoring available to Johnstown students

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In an effort to provide struggling learners with added support, The Learning Lamp announced there will be free tutoring to help close the achievement gap between high- and low-income students.

Using money from a $20,000 grant from PNC Charitable Trust and a $10,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation, The Learning Lamp teamed up with the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy and launched a free “Tutoring Corps” program.

The Tutoring Corps is designed with the idea of helping students from the Greater Johnstown School District with low-income households get the educational assistance they need, according to a press release. Tutors range from recent high school graduates, retirees from an array of industry sectors and education majors from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown (UPJ) — all who desire to help children recoup lost learning during the pandemic.

With guidance from the school district on each student’s individual needs, tutors meet with children multiple days per week for at least 30 minutes or more.

For one 2nd grader, The Learning Lap said consistent tutoring brought up failing grades in math, English language arts and nonfiction one full letter grade from the state of the school year through the first marking period.

“I caught him up with the students that day after his meal and encouraged him to keep up the good work and gave him a fist bump,” Francine Cashaw, tutor coordinator at Flood City, said. “He then ran to get his book bag and said, ‘I have homework to do!’ and ran to the tutoring learning center.”

To date, it’s reported 10 paid tutors, two volunteers and two UPJ students have delivered a combined 781 hours of one-on-one tutoring to 156 children in grades K-12 at Flood City.

Those interested in volunteering or would like to join the tutoring teams at Flood City or The Learning Lamp, call Amanda at 814-262-0732 ext. 246 or via email at aperetin@thelearninglamp.org. All volunteers, tutors and program staff must have current clearances.