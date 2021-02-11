Frederick appointed to vacant Bedford County Commissioner seat

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford resident since 1952 has been appointed to fill the vacant seat on the Bedford County Board of Commissioners.

Alan Frederick, a resident of Bedford County, lives with his wife, Lois, on their family farm in Rainsburg. President Judge Travis Livengood appointed Frederick by Order of Court Thursday, Feb. 11. Frederick will serve as Commissioner for the remainder of the term, which expires at the end of 2023.

Frederick will take his oath of office Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 11:00 a.m. in Courtroom No. 1, in a ceremony open to the public.



“Alan brings genuine and humble communication to the office, coupled with an independent and principled point of view.” Livengood continued, “Alan’s blue-collar work ethic, authentic personality, and personal accountability will be assets to the office.”

Judge Livengood consulted with Judge Brandi Hershey regarding the appointment. “I believe Alan’s

demeanor, reputation, and genuine dedication to agriculture, business and community volunteerism will serve Bedford County well,” Judge Hershey stated.



“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve the public, Frederick stated. “First and foremost, I believe the role of a Commissioner is to support the various departments so that they can perform their duties to the citizens of Bedford County. This requires communication and trust, and I look forward to establishing both when I meet personally with every department.”



Frederick has worked his entire life on the Frederick Farm in Rainsburg, which operated as a large dairy farm until 2014. Frederick continues to work as a grain farmer to present day. Frederick and his wife, Lois, have three children and three grandchildren.



Frederick served as a Bedford County Development Association board member for 11 years, and served as Chairman in 2008. Frederick was also a Bedford Farm Bureau Co-Op board member for 10 years, serving as President for four years. Frederick was a board member on the Pennsylvania Beef Council for six years and served as Chairman in 2011. Frederick has been a member of Bedford Masonic Lodge 320 for 30 years, is a former member of Sunrise Rotary, and was a member of the Pike to Bike Steering Committee.



In 2008, Frederick received the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year Award. That same year, Alan’s wife, Lois, received the Athena Award from the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce. Judge Livengood received letters of interest from more than fifteen people and

spoke personally with every candidate.