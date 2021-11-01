Franklin Street in Johnstown reduced to one-lane traffic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — To accommodate the planned reconstruction work on Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s main campus, PennDOT announced traffic will be reduced to one lane Friday.

On Nov. 5, Franklin Street will be reduced to one lane from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The southbound lane will operate as a temporary valet drop-off lane in front of the medical center.

The previous Franklin Street closure between Rose Street and Mulberry Street reopened as of Friday, Oct. 29. However, Mulberry Street will be closed throughout this week.

The main entrance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will remain open, though a portion of the existing driveway near the Clinical Pavilion will be closed. Patients and visitors are encouraged to leave extra time for appointment arrival and be patient during traffic interruptions.

For more information, head to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s website.