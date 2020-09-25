Fourth positive case of West Nile found in Centre County

BELLFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Planning and Community Development Office has

confirmed their fourth positive West Nile Virus sample of the season.

No human cases have been reported this season.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management notified the County that a second mosquito sample collected in the Borough of State College tested positive for the

West Nile Virus.

There is no elevated risk level or risk-level change associated with this finding, but this should serve as a reminder to use caution the remainder of the summer/early fall while outdoors.

Information about current mosquito activity in Pennsylvania can be found on theDepartment of Environmental Protection’s website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people infected with the virus do not develop any symptoms. The most effective way to prevent infection from West Nile Virus is to prevent mosquito bites.

In the months of May through October, mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within five

to seven days. Residents should use repellents when spending time outside. As a last resort,

residents can purchase insecticides from garden centers and hardware stores to spray in

their yard but need to be sure to follow the label instructions.

Centre County residents may report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile

Virus website or by contacting the Centre County Mosquito

Disease Control Program at 814-355-6791.