Fourth person charged in shooting death of Altoona teen in February

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — We have new details in the case of the fourth suspect charged in the shooting death of an Altoona teenager.

A district judge yesterday found enough evidence to send the case against 16-year-old Omedro Davis Jr. to trial.

Davis Jr. is charged with multiple offenses, including second degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy.

He and three other Altoona teenagers will face trial in the February 25th shooting death of 15-year-old Devin Pfirsching.

Police say Davis Jr. was part of the plot to rob Pfirsching and bought the gun used to kill him.