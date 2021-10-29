Four wanted on warrants in Somerset County

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are looking for four people who are wanted-on warrants. PHOTO: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services Facebook

SOMERSET COUNT, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are looking for four people who are wanted-on warrants.

  • Jason Stephens, 36, Somerset Area- Wanted for criminal mischeif.
  • Sadie Johnson, 24, Stoystown Area- Wanted for drug charges.
  • Justin Hurt, 25, Confluence Area- Wanted for hinder apprehension.
  • Eric Barkman, 47, Stoystown Area- Wanted for endangering welfare of children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office warrant tip line at (814)-445-1413.

