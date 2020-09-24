Four Somerset County food pantries benefit from Food Lion donation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In celebration of Hunger Action Month, four Somerset County food pantries are receiving much need support from Food Lion`s annual “The Great Pantry Makeover”.
Officials say that the donation to each pantry includes 42 cases of food and $800 in Food Lion gift cards. Those food pantries are:
- Berlin Food Pantry (picking up groceries on Sept. 24)
- Meyersdale Church of Brethren (picking up groceries on Sept. 25)
- Somerset Area Food Pantry (picking up groceries on Sept. 24)
- St. Francis Caring and Sharing (receiving gift cards in lieu of groceries)
Hunger Action Month is a time when people all over America stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging to advocate, fundraising and donating are just a few ideas for taking action this month.
You can donate, volunteer, or find a local food bank if you need assistance by clicking here to visit Feeding America.