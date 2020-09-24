Four Somerset County food pantries benefit from Food Lion donation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In celebration of Hunger Action Month, four Somerset County food pantries are receiving much need support from Food Lion`s annual “The Great Pantry Makeover”.

Officials say that the donation to each pantry includes 42 cases of food and $800 in Food Lion gift cards. Those food pantries are:

Berlin Food Pantry (picking up groceries on Sept. 24)

Meyersdale Church of Brethren (picking up groceries on Sept. 25)

Somerset Area Food Pantry (picking up groceries on Sept. 24)

St. Francis Caring and Sharing (receiving gift cards in lieu of groceries)

Hunger Action Month is a time when people all over America stand against hunger. Sharing, volunteering, pledging to advocate, fundraising and donating are just a few ideas for taking action this month.

You can donate, volunteer, or find a local food bank if you need assistance by clicking here to visit Feeding America.