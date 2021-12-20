Four of five sentenced following death of Johnstown PD’s K9 Titan

K9 Titan of the Johnstown Police Department was killed in the line of duty in November 2020. He was helping to search for burglary suspects in the old Goodwill warehouse. (photo via the Johnstown Police Department)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four people were sentenced Friday on charges that stem from an incident in 2020 that killed K9 Officer Titan of the Johnstown Police Department.

In November 2020 around 4:30 a.m., Johnstown police and officer Titan were responding to a burglary in progress at an old Goodwill warehouse on the 200 block of Maple Street in Johnstown, according to court documents.

K9 Officer Titan of the Johnstown Police Department. (via the Johnstown Police Department)

Officer Titan along with officer Brian Stevens, his handler, were searching the building for the suspects when K9 Titan fell through an open elevator shaft from the fourth floor.

Despite rescue efforts, K9 Titan died in the line of duty. All five suspects were found and arrested, and police later noted they confiscated a bag of suspected crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia.

The five suspects consist of Makayla McCarty, 23; Corey McCarty, 25; Derrick McCarty, 28; Robert McCarty, 53; and Sean Robertson, 26.

As of right now, the Cambria County District Attorney’s office said four of them received the following sentencing:

Makayla McCarty

Count 1 – Burglary: 60 months state probation. If restitution is paid in full, the judge will consider a reduction in probationary term

Count 2 – Resisting Arrest: 24 months state probation to run concurrently with Count 1

Count 3 – Possession of Instruments of Crime: 36 months state probation to also run concurrently with Count 1

Corey McCarty

Count 1 – Burglary: 60 months state probation.

Count 2 – Resisting Arrest: 24 months state probation to run concurrently with Count 1.

Count 3 – Possession of Instruments of Crime: 60 months state probation to also run concurrently with Count 1

Derrick McCarty

Count 1 – Burglary: 12-24 months state incarceration followed by 36 months of probation to run consecutive to the incarceration

Count 2 – Resisting Arrest: 24 months state probation to run concurrently with Count 1

Count 3 – Possession of Instruments of Crime: 60 months state probation to also run concurrently with Count 1

Robert McCarty

Count 1 – Burglary: 120 months state incarceration followed by 36 months of probation to run consecutive to the incarceration

Count 2 – Resisting Arrest: 24 months state probation to run concurrently with Count 1

Count 3 – Possession of Instruments of Crime: 60 months state probation to also run concurrently with Count 1

The district attorney’s office added that restitution was ordered as joint and several among all defendants in the amount of $8,500 to the Johnstown Police Department and officer Brian Stevens. This will also include the fifth suspect, Robertson, once his case is resolved.

Robertson is currently set for a pretrial conference Jan. 5.

