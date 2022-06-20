Photo via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services of four people wanted on warrants as of June 17.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of June 17.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

Sierra Barron, 21, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for DUI

Tyler Glover, 21, of the Meyersdale area — wanted for DUI

Allen Zarefoss, 39, of the Friedens area — wanted for drug charges

Cody Oakley, 25, of the Windber area — wanted for unlawful dissemination of intimate images

Photo via the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services

Anyone with information regarding the individuals is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 814-445-1413.