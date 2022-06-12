SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants of various charges as of June 12.

The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following people:

Ashley Brown, 36, Somerset area- drug charges.

Tyler Glover, 21, Meyersdale area- DUI.

Allen Zarefoss, 39, Friedens area- drug charges.

Justin Hunter, 47, Champion area- domestic.

Photo from Somerset County Department of Emergency Services’ Facebook

Anyone with information regrading the individuals are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413.