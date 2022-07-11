Wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of July 11, source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 11.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:

Kiara Snyder, 23, Central City- DUI.

Rebecca Friedline, 39, Friedens area- DUI.

Matthew Blair, 33, Somerset area- Endangering Welfare of Children.

Tyler Ravenscraft, 27, Somerset area- DUI.

Wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of July 11, source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding the following individuals’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at (814)-445-1413