Four NY men lead Troopers on chase in Centre County

BOGGS TWP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four New York men are being charged after leading State Police on a chase during a traffic stop on I-80 Tuesday night.

Police report that they conducted a traffic stop on the car around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, when the driver, who was under 18, spoke to the Trooper before hitting the gas and speeding away. The Trooper followed the car for seven miles before it drove into a median and came to a stop.

The juvenile driver and three passengers were apprehended and identified. No injuries were reported. Charges are currently pending.