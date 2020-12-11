Four more years awarded to DuBois Airport with Southern Airways

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — DuBois Regional Airport has been awarded another four years of Essential Air Service with Southern Airways that began on Nov. 1, 2020.

A total of 38 nonstop round trips per week will take place of the four years through Oct. 31, 2024.

Historically, the United States Dept. of Transportation only awards EAS for two years, but they say the airport and airline have done a great job maintaining significant growth over the three years before the pandemic. Over 100,000 passengers were reported to be served each year for 2018 and 2019.

For the full schedule of early morning and late afternoon flights to both Pittsburgh and Baltimore, you can visit the DuBois Regional Airport by click here, or Southern Airways by clicking here.