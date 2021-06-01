Four-mile detour beginning June 7 in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a bridge replacement project will begin Monday, June 7 in Tell Township.
Work to replace the beam of a bridge on T-409 (Tuscarora Creek Road) will cause a four-mile detour. The detour will follow T-409 (Tuscarora Creek Road), T-352 (Foot Road) and T-367 (Parsons Road).
The project is expected to be completed by early November.
