Four-mile detour beginning June 7 in Huntingdon County

Bridge Replacement Work to Begin with Detour on T-409 in Huntingdon County.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a bridge replacement project will begin Monday, June 7 in Tell Township.

Work to replace the beam of a bridge on T-409 (Tuscarora Creek Road) will cause a four-mile detour. The detour will follow T-409 (Tuscarora Creek Road), T-352 (Foot Road) and T-367 (Parsons Road).

The project is expected to be completed by early November.