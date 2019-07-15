Four local girls finish third in nation for invention conference

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Four girls from Bishop McCort High School took third place in the Technology Student Association National Conference.

The conference took place in Washington D.C. and had 65 teams competing against one another.

Mary Smith, Charlize Amber, Paige Grove and Eva Mitchell were both inventive and innovative, creating a cooling system for turf fields.

Smith and Grove got their inspiration for the idea from their time on the soccer field.

“We thought about how hot our feet were at a tournament the week before and we said it would be really good to cool down the turf,” says Smith.

Their model not only helped to make players feet more comfortable, but it could also help prevent heatstroke.

After not placing at regionals, the girls really stepped up their game at the next level.

“We really had no idea what we were doing at regionals, then we got to states. We really like learned what the events were and how to complete them,” says Grove.

This was the first year competing for the team and Principal Thomas Smith says they’ve always had faith in their ability to succeed.

“We believed in this program from day one, we knew it would be successful and these girls took it and ran. We want to teach our kids to defy the odds and to do things people don’t think they can do and they did just that.”

Principal Smith says next year they are hoping to win first place and he believes they have the ladies to make it happen.”