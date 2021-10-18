Four injured in head-on DUI crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a head-on DUI crash in Clearfield County that injured four people.
The crash occurred along State Route 322 in Bradford Township on Oct. 16 after 12:30 p.m. Two drivers reportedly suffered major injures while two passengers in the incident sustained only minor injures.
THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:
Troopers say the crash involved driving under the influence of drugs. An investigation is ongoing.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.