Four injured in head-on DUI crash in Clearfield County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- An Altoona man is in hot water after allegedly taking $200 for building materials and never returning to do the work agreed upon with the homeowners.

According to the complaint, Jeffrey Hauser, 43, had knocked on the door of the home in Allegheny Township on Aug. 10 to see if the husband and wife had any work that needed to be done. The wife told police Hauser had done work for them in the past. The two determined that wood siding on a shed needed to be replaced. Hauser then went back to the home two weeks later to talk to the husband.