JACKSON TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four people were taken into custody in Cambria County on various drug-related charges.

A search warrant executed at a home on Trout Street in Jackson Township uncovered a stash of drugs hidden in the residence.

One hundred forty-six grams of crystal methamphetamine were taken from the home, as well as three-dozen additional grams of marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

All four suspects were taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing.