Four flown to hospital after crash in Wilcox

WILCOX, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four people have been flown to the hospital after a crash in Wilcox.

The crash happened at the intersection of Route 219 and Route 321. Police say a tractor trailer hit a van that didn’t yield at the stop sign.

Police say the van with five people inside was heading south on route 219. They stopped at the stop sign, but didn’t yield for the tractor trailer heading north on Route 321.

Four people in the van were flown to UPMC Hamot Hostpital in Erie for their injuries. The driver of the truck and one passenger in the van were not injured.

The passengers in the van are between the ages of 25 and 73.

The Wilcox Fire Chief says when they arrived on scene, the people were trapped in the van and had to be extricated.

““We pulled on the scene, the tractor trailer was sitting down the roadway about 100 feet from the accident. The van was off the side of the guardrails,” Wilcox Fire Department Chief, Fred Maletto said.

Three of the four taken to the hospital are being treated for serious injuries.