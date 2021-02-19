Four Diamonds families to participate in 2021 THON celebration, despite being virtual

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 46 hour dance marathon “THON” kicks off this evening, and despite the pandemic, Four Diamonds has continued to maintain relationships with volunteers.

The Four Diamonds’ executive director says they’ve been able to continue their care for children battling childhood cancer at their hospitals.

Even with “THON” going virtual this year, Four Diamonds says they will still have activities for the families to participate in while watching.

“There are special opportunities during the weekend, there will still be a kid’s fashion show, there will still be a kid’s talent show, one of the keystone program elements of THON weekend is ‘Family Hour,’ Family Hour will still happen this year,” said Suzanne Graney, Executive Director of Four Diamonds.

Graney added that boxes were sent to the homes of families with items that will allow them to feel part of the THON celebration.

The THON celebration kicked off tonight at 6 pm.