Four charged in Cambria County after police find AK-47, pistol hidden in car

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four Johnstown men face felony charges after police found an AK-47 and a pistol hidden inside a car.

Aaron Findley, 25, was driving a silver Jeep when East Conemaugh Borough police pulled him over for not having headlights on yesterday, according to charges filed. Once police approached the Jeep, the officer reported they could smell marijuana.

Trevonn Hancock, 23, Romeo Trexler, 21, and Jashon Gordon, 20, were passengers in the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle, Trexler’s mother, gave police permission to search the vehicle. This is when officers found an AK-47 wrapped in a jacket along with a Taurus 9mm pistol in the trunk that didn’t have any records.

All four men were arrested and face felony charges for the illegal possession of firearms.

They’re all in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $100,000. Their preliminary hearings are slated for Aug. 23.