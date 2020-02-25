Four charged after search warrant finds drugs ready for distribution in Cambria County

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Task Force has charged four people after a search warrant found meth, heroin, crack, suboxone, and cash.

On February 25, 2020, the task force, Northern Cambria Police, Carrolltown Police, FBI Safe Safe Streets Task Force, and the PA Office of the Attorney General executed a search warrant at 810 Maple Avenue, Apartment 4, in Northern Cambria.

Officials report that the search warrant found 88.3 grams of meth, 1.4 grams of heroin, 1.2 grams of crack cocaine, 20 suboxone strips, and $2,045 in cash. The street value is reported to be $9,650.

Philip Lee Schlereth, 51, of the above address, faces three counts possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Letitia Marie Coble, 31, of the above address, faces three counts possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

DesmondMaurice Harvey, 25, of Philadelphia, faces three counts possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daequan James Williams, 24, of Philadelphia, faces three counts possession with intent to deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.