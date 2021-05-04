Four Blair County Police K-9 units each receive $10k grant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Operation Our Town announced that four K-9 units from three different departments are receiving grants to fund their K-9 programs.

Two K-9 units from the Logan Township Police Department, one unit from the Tyrone Police Department and one unit from the Blair County Sheriff’s Office are each receiving a $10,000 grant.

The funds for the grants are provided by the Willard Family Foundation in consultation with Operation Our Town and Rex Kaup, a local Board Member of the Willard Family Foundation, according to press releases.

At the Logan Township Police Department, Patrolman Vazquez and K-9 Freddy along with Patrolman Swander and K-9 Ciro work toward drug detection and interdiction, community outreach and tracking.

Patrolman Vazquez and K-9 Freddy (left) and Patrolman Swander and K-9 Ciro (right). Photo from news release.

The funds will support the two K-9 units with training, equipment, veterinary care, kennel/boarding, memberships and food.

“This type of collaboration between law enforcement and community partners, such as Operation Our Town, is critical in stemming the tide of illegal narcotics in our community. Without K-9 resources to assist our officers in drug detection, the overall goal of deterrence and detection of illegal substances would be limited.” Chief David Reese of Logan Township Police Department

At the Tyrone Police Department, Officer Winters and K-9 Getro work toward narcotics detection, patrol and community outreach.

Officer Winters and K-9 Getro. Photo from news release.

The funds will support the K-9 unit with the purchase of further equipment.

At the Blair County Sheriff’s Office, Corporal Bennett and K-9 Rik work toward patrol and explosive detection for schools, businesses, religious venues and all police agencies.

Corporal Bennett and K-9 Rik. Photo from news release.

The funds will support the K-9 unit to update and/or replace training gear and equipment.

Operation Our Town is a nonprofit organization located in Altoona whose mission is to facilitate partnerships between community and businesses to fight drug abuse and crime through law enforcement, treatment and prevention techniques, according to the press release.

To learn more about Operation Our Town, head to their website.