Four arrested in Cambria County warrant sweep, found with drugs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer announced the arrest of two men and two women who had felony warrants and were found with various drugs including meth, fentanyl, heroin, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and paraphernalia.

Officials were performing a warrant sweep in Cambria and Jackson Townships, targeting individuals with felony arrest warrants for drug-related charges.

Jenna Jacobs, 27, was charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Kyle Lopinsky, 24, was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and meth, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, and purchase of a controlled substance.

Officials also executed a search warrant at another home on Trout Street in Jackson Township and found 146 grams of crystal meth, 12 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

Police then arrested Irish McCall, 34, and Melissa Meyer, 50, after both were originally wanted on a Cambria County Probation violation and now face drug charges.

All four were taken into custody and taken to Central Booking for processing.