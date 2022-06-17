ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The staff at WTAJ will once again be lending a helping hand to the community as parent company Nexstar Media, Inc. celebrates its 26th anniversary.

WTAJ has partnered with Family Services for Nexstar’s ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’ to help with various cleaning and repairs at the R.K. Agarwal M.D. & Family Teen Center & Shelter along 6th Avenue in Altoona on Friday, June 17. Boxing and prep work will also be done on Saturday.

For each hour of community service, Nexstar will donate $1 to the charity or non-profit that station is helping.

Family Services said they are currently understaffed and are in need of volunteers.

A donation drive for the homeless shelter will also be done at WTAJ through the month of June to help collect the following foods and goods:

Adult Body Wash (no bars, only liquid)

Children’s Body Wash (no bars, only liquid)

Ground Coffee

Tea Bags

Sugar Packets

Powdered Cremer

Grocery Store Gift Cards

WTAJ had previously volunteered at the Teen Center & Shelter in 2016 during Nexstar’s inaugural Founder’s Day of Caring. At the time, Family Services had acquired the future shelter that was previously a funeral home.

This story will be updated throughout the day to show the progress of our work.