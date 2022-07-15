BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fort Roberdeau is setting up for its third event of the summer.

The fort is hosting its annual Revolutionary War Days Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Around 25 soldiers will perform in a reenactment by setting up camp and taking part in a battle each afternoon.

The soldiers will live at their camp throughout the weekend and rely only on technology from the seventeen hundreds.

“We don’t bring out any modern things,” actor Johnny Minor said. “What we try to do is teach the public. Many people think history started with the civil war. But it was much earlier.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The fort recommends bringing a lawn chair to enjoy the action.