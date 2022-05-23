BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Tyrone police sergeant has been charged with crimes related to the sexual assault of someone under the age of 16, according to court documents.

Former Sergeant Jason Hollis is facing corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, disseminating explicit sexual material of a minor, indecent assault of a person under 16, open lewdness and more charges, the documents show.

While details are limited, court documents show the events in question date back to 2013.

Hollis also has another active case with multiple felony charges of unlawful use of a computer dating back to 2018.

Charges were filed by Pennsylvania State Police through the Tyrone District Court.

Hollis was hired by the Tyrone Police Department part-time starting in Oct. 2012. He then became a full-time officer in Oct. 2017.

In Oct. 2021, the Tyrone Borough Council voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Hollis. Before that, Hollis was on suspension from the department for 14 months.