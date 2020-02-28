Former Steelers LB James Harrison’s kid assaulted by woman at Urban Air

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Pittsburgh Steeler Linebacker, James Harrison’s kid was allegedly assaulted by a woman in the ball pit at Urban Air on Plank Road in Altoona in November.

According to documents, police were called to Urban Air in Park Hills Plaza on November 29 for a disturbance between an adult female and two children.

The criminal complaint says Kaylani Amber Gunning, 25, of New Enterprise, climbed through the ball pit and attempted to remove the children from a platform by force. Gunning also allegedly called one of the kids “the C word.”

Gunning claims the children were throwing plastic balls at her and another child.

According to the complaint, Gunning told police it “wasn’t her best choice” and she “thought it was funny.”

James Harrison tweeted at Logan Township Police in January asking for an update on the “woman who assaulted our child.”

Police obtained video surveillance of the incident where Gunning can be seen assaulting the children.

Gunning is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.