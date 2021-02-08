Former Somerset officer pleads guilty to false reports

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Somerset police officer has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and misleading agents.

Jason Knipple allegedly misled agents from the office of the Attorney General and provided false information to state police while they were attempting to make an arrest of a person who previously shot at troopers. According to the Attorney General’s office, Knipple was protecting a woman he was romantically involved with.

Knipple pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension and false reports in the Somerset Court of Common Pleas.

“The defendant put his personal relationships and problems before the execution of justice, which undermined an active investigation and ultimately helped no one,” AG Josh Shapiro said. “I’ve said time and time again as Attorney General that no one is above the law, no matter their position of power. My office will continue to uncover corruption wherever it hides.”