Former Somerset Co. employee saves 2-year-old from drowning in Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WTAJ) — Jonathan Bauer, a former employee at Somerset Community Hospital, was traveling with his daughter, Ava, across the Route 90 Bridge in Ocean City, Maryland when he saved a toddler’s life.

On May 2, Bauer, now a resident of Berlin, Maryland, was side-swiped by a vehicle in the lane next to his while trying to dodge a swerving pickup truck. When Bauer exited his vehicle, he noticed that the pickup truck was dangling off the side of the bridge, he said in an interview with WBOC.

Upon reaching the truck, Bauer saw a car seat and a little girl floating in the Assawoman Bay. He quickly, and without hesitation, dove in to save her.

Bauer swam over to the little girl, lifted her up, and began aggressively patting her back. The little girl coughed up a bunch of water and began breathing regularly.

Johnathon is now an honorary member of the Ocean City Fire Department and is known as the city’s hometown hero.