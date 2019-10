CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee at West Branch Area School District pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual relations with a student.

23-year-old Michael Narehood of Karthaus is charged with multiple felonies, including sexual assault and corruption of minors.

According to court documents, on May 10th, a student went to Narehood’s office where he kissed her and engaged in sexual acts with her.

Narehood will undergo a Megan’s Law assessment and will be scheduled for sentencing.