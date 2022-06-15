UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Penn State University (PSU) student is facing felony charges for allegedly raping an unconscious woman in her dorm.

According to university police, Brian Loeper, 19, of Glen Mills, helped walk the woman and her roommate back to their dorm room in Earle Hall after a party on University Park campus on Aug. 26 at about 11:35 p.m. Loeper said that he would take care of her and the roommate then left to go to another party. When the roommate returned at about 3:49 a.m., she reportedly saw Loeper in bed awake next to the woman who was asleep.

After waking up the next day, the victim alleged that she was experiencing pain as if she had sex and Loeper even admitted to having sex with the victim in a text message.

University police performed a search warrant on Loeper’s dorm on Oct. 14 and took his phone. According to the criminal complaint, police reportedly found the message that Loeper admitted to raping the victim while she was unconscious. Police noted there were also search terms regarding sexual assaults such as:

Sexual assault sentencings

Sexual assault charges in PA

Second degree felony

Can you get probation for a second degree felony in PA

Acquaintance rape sentencing PA

Are you allowed to stay on campus after a sexual assault

How high are the rape rates in prison

Forcible sex offense known

Timely warnings university police

The PSU Office of Student Conduct and the Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention held a hearing and ultimately expelled Loeper as they found him responsible for his actions.

Loeper faces felony charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.

Loeper is currently on unsecured bail set at $50,000 and awaits a preliminary hearing set for June 22.