BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, a former POW from our region was laid to rest.

This was the procession for William Knipple, 87, Altoona.

Knipple served in the Army, and was captured in Korea, and held for 31 months.

Once back in Altoona, he spent 26 years as a Postal Letter Carrier.

He was buried today at Blair Memorial Park in Bellwood.