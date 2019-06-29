Former Penn State DuBois CEO Joseph Strasser remembered

DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — Joseph Strasser, a fondly remembered former Penn State DuBois Campus Executive Officer (CEO), passed away on June 21 in Voorhees, New Jersey at age 78.

Strasser served as CEO, a title that has now been changed to “Chancellor,” from 1995-97 following his long military career.

He was then named the first dean of the newly formed Commonwealth College at Penn State in 1997, which included the DuBois campus.

In this role he oversaw 12 campus locations in what became Penn State’s largest college.

Though his time at Penn State DuBois was short, Strasser made a measurable impact on those who worked with him.

He is remembered as an incredibly kind person and highly successful leader.

“Dr. Strasser really made it his message and mission to have the entire campus own recruitment and retention. He made it a point to get to know campus staff and faculty and he truly cared about us,” said Enrollment Director Melissa Duttry.

Strasser also served on the boards of the DuBois Area Economic Development Corp. and the DuBois Regional Medical Center, the advisory board of the Salvation Army, the executive board of the Boy Scouts of America, Bucktail Council, and the business/industry advisory council of the DuBois Area School District.

