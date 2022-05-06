CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Plans have been announced to change the former National Guard Armory in Bellefonte into a dining destination.

On May 9, The Bellefonte Area Industrial Development Authority will have completed the sale of the former armory, located at 1081 Zion Road in Bellefonte, to CUZ Holdings LLC of State College who then plans to turn it into a first-class brewery and dining destination. They also plan to keep the historic and architectural covenants and features of the building.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The Bellefonte Borough said that the project will play a key role in making Bellefonte a destination.

More details will be announced in the future as plans are further developed