Former Mount Union elementary school to be restored to its former glory

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County building that has been empty for almost two decades could see new life.

A development firm proposed turning the former Mount Union Elementary School into a senior living home during last week’s borough council meeting.

The tentative project, which will cost an estimated 13 million dollars, will provide two floors worth of apartments.

If approved, there would be one and two room options available and modeled to the original building’s features.

To achieve that, the borough council members are asking for anyone who has old photos of the school to send them into the borough office.

Once approved, the project will take place in 2022.