Former Mexican restaurant owners charged in $60k tax embezzlement

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg couple is facing charges after allegedly never paying sales tax for three different Mexican restaurant locations between 2015 and 2017 totaling over $61,000 they spent on business and personal expenses instead.

Sabrina Saldana and her husband Armando owned Salsa’s Mexican Grill II and in addition to a food truck in Hollidaysburg, they owned and operated a brick and mortar restaurant in Philipsburg, Annville, and Columbia over the course of roughly 18 months. Sabrina owned 85% of the company and Armando was involved with all aspects of day to day operations. Sabrina’s father reportedly owned the other 15% of a silent partner who was not involved in operations.

Over the course of time, the couple sought help from an accountant in Bedford who would file the sale taxes for the Saldana’s, but neither of them actually submitted the money to the state.

During the course of the investigation, both reportedly admitted that they knew the money was owed but they used it for expenses such as equipment and payroll. It was also found they used money from the company bank accounts for rent, utilities, cell phones, food, and more amounting to over $1,200 a month.

According to the complaint the seven counts they are facing coincide with 7 different tax quarters that weren’t paid as follows:

$12,339.09 – 4th Quarter ’15 $10,062.38 – 1st Quarter ’16 $9,606.95 – 2nd Quarter ’16 $8,957.37 – 3rd Quarter ’16 $8,957.37 – 4th Quarter ’16 $5,971.58 – 1st Quarter ’17 $5,971.58 – 2nd Quarter ’17

Both Armando and Sabrina Saldana are facing charges of Theft by failure to make the required disposition of funds.