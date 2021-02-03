Former machete man in jail again after threatening woman with knife

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —An Altoona man accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend with a machete last month is back in jail after police say he returned to her home with a knife to demand his belongings.

Matthew Hazlett, 36, is accused of confronting his ex-girlfriend at the top of the stairs after walking into the woman’s home on the 400 block of Fifth Avenue with a knife in his hand on Tuesday at about 6 p.m., according to charges filed by Altoona police.

Hazlett demanded his belongings and put the woman in a headlock with his free arm while still holding the knife. After Hazlett pushed her into a dresser in the bedroom, they struggled and at one point were on the bed with Hazlett on top of the woman, police said. It was then the woman started kicking to get Hazlett off and he allegedly bit one of her nipples before he got up, ran downstairs and escaped through a kitchen window.

Hazlett was arrested after police found him running near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Fourth Street and cops indicated Hazlett admitted he was high on heroin and methamphetamine, according to the charges.

Hazlett was arrested by Altoona police on Jan.18 after he allegedly broke in the back door of the home and threatened his ex-girlfriend with a machete. He was arraigned on misdemeanor assault and related charges that same night and posted $40,000 cash bail through a bail bond company the next day.

Hazlett was also arrested in early January after he was found passed out on a stranger’s couch and Altoona police also filed charges on him late last month for a Jan. 17 theft.

Hazlett was arraigned Wednesday morning on misdemeanor assault charges by Magisterial District Judge Matt Dunio and returned to Blair County Prison. Bail was set at $40,000 cash and he is scheduled to appear at Central Court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 17.