Former local retirement community employee accused of stealing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Foxdale Village retirement community employee was charged on Wednesday with stealing $1,500 in prescription medication, jewelry, and money.

According to WTAJ’s partners at the Centre Daily Times, State College Police accused Austin Melville, 23, of taking items from six residents during his less than three-month tenure, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed on Wednesday.

He was arraigned on Wednesday by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail and has a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.