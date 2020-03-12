Former local fire chief passes away

SYKESVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former chief of the Sykesville Fire Department passed away this past Saturday

James “Jim” Zimmerman actively served for 60 years in the department, having joined in 1956 and stayed until 2016.

He was chief for 12 years starting in 1970.

Even when he retired he always made sure to carry his pager.

Sykesville fire department thanks Jim for his life-long service and dedication to the community.

His service is tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home.