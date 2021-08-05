Former Jr. High coach faces 432 new charges for alleged sexual relationship with teen in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Former Tussey Mountain Junior High baseball coach is facing over 400 new charges after allegedly violating bail conditions to continue a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Daniel J. Taylor, 23, is facing 432 new charges according to court documents. In April 2021, police report that the teen went to them to disclose that Taylor and her we physical with each other every single day while he was out on bail from his original charges in Feb. 2020.

The teen related to police that from April 2020 until Taylor was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020, after police say he violated his bail conditions, they would go to a residence in Bedford County together every night.

Taylor is now facing 144 felony counts of statutory rape, 144 felony counts of corruption of minors and 144 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person under 16. He reportedly resigned from his coaching position when the investigation began in 2020, according to the school’s superintendent.

Taylor was unable to post $75,000 and remains in the Bedford County Prison.