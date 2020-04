JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Johnstown Police K-9 passed away yesterday after serving for seven years in the field.

“K-9 Rocky,” served as a patrol and narcotics dog from 2008 to 2015 before retiring and was later adopted by a local family.

The Johnstown Police Department says they are saddened by the loss and that “K-9 Rocky,” will be missed.