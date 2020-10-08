Former Johnstown Middle School to get new look in coming years

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Johnstown Middle School on Decker Avenue will get a new look in the coming years.

The Greater Johnstown School Board approved the sale of the building to a State College company.

Gatesburg Road Development will turn the building into more than 50 apartments for financially disadvantaged seniors.

The football and baseball fields, along with the gyms won’t be changed.

“We’re going to subdivide that part of the property off and that will be retained by the school district for the use of the community and students and then we’ll use the core of the building for apartments,” said Andy Haines, Executive Vice President of Gatesburg Road Development.

Haines’ expects construction to kick-off sometime in 2022.