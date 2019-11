JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A former Jefferson County Constable accused of sexual assault will be heading to trial.

Paul Pape had his preliminary hearing Wednesday where his case was held over for court.

Allegations against Pape stem from an incident on August 10, where police say he attempted to coerce a victim into having sex with him to avoid arrest.

Bail was set at $30,000, which Pape was able to post.

His trial date has not been set.