Former inmate enters guilty plea in 2015 prison riot

HOUTZDALE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former inmate pleads guilty to charges linked to his involvement in a 2015 prison riot at SCI Houtzdale.

Isaiah Samir Lakeem Hall, 29, entered his guilty plea yesterday.

He is facing felony charges for assaulting corrections officers.

The riot happened on April 28 in 2015.

Five SCI Houtzdale Corrections Officers were brutally beaten by inmates after trying to break up a fight.

Lakeem’s case was originally declared a mistrial in March 2017, after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

A second trial was scheduled for next week before he entered the guilty plea.

Now he will be sentenced on March 9.

Hall now faces a four to eight-year sentence that will overlap with his current sentence.