Former home caregiver charged with stealing thousands from Altoona man

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Martinsburg woman is accused of stealing from an Altoona man while working as his personal care aid.

Tara Delvin, 44, was arraigned Friday on charge felony counts of forgery, theft and receiving stolen property stemming from two forged checks in April, according to charges filed by Altoona police.

Delvin took two checks from the man’s checkbook and on April 9, she cashed one made out to him for $1,000. On April 12, Delvin cashed another check – this time made out to herself – in the amount of $2,000, police said.

Delvin then submitted paperwork to her employer documenting she cashed the $1,000 check for the man for “food and cleaning supplies, etc.”

For the $2,000 check, she submitted a form stating the money was for “bank withdraw client was looking to get his carpets cleaned or replaced,” according to the charges.

The manager of the personal care agency told cops employees are to document incidences where the employee handles money for a client and although Delvin did complete the appropriate forms, she never turned in the requisite receipts for the transactions.

Police pointed out the signatures on the checks and client signatures on the forms Delvin turned in were illegible. The client told police he never gave Delvin permission to use his checks and he never gave her any checks.

Delvin quit her job on April 30, according to the charges.

Delvin remains free on an unsecured $10,000 bond with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 30 at Central Court.